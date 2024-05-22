Iberdrola and Bayer sign solar energy PPA

Iberdrola and the pharmaceutical company Bayer have signed an off-site power purchase agreement (PPA) in Italy that will supply renewable energy from January 2025. With a duration of 11 years, the PPA contemplates a total of 33 GWh over the entire period.

The agreement expands the international alliance between both companies, already in place in Spain and Mexico. Thanks to this partnership in Italy, Bayer’s Garbagnate Milanese site will use only electricity from renewable sources, confirming the company's commitment to environmental sustainability.

The energy will be produced by the photovoltaic (PV) plant in Montefiascone (Lazio), Iberdrola's second PV plant in Italy, with a total installed capacity of 7 MW. Once operational, the plant will avoid the emission of more than 3200 t of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, equivalent to the electricity demand of over 4000 households.

"The partnership with Iberdrola will allow us to use energy from renewable sources, significantly reducing the environmental impact of our plant. It is a demonstration of Bayer's concrete commitment to achieving global carbon reduction targets, as defined by the United Nations and the Paris Agreement to limit global warming,” said Vincent Curtin, CEO of the plant.

