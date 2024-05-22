RWE explores biodiversity enhancement at its photovoltaic farms in Poland

To boost its sustainability, RWE is conducting a bio-monitoring pilot project to study how favourable conditions for biodiversity can be created at solar farms. The company has therefore put pro-environmental treatments in place at 10 selected photovoltaic farms in Poland’s Greater Poland province to provide a beneficial habitat for insects. These include dead wood, wooden containers for biomass, and sand. An ideal feeding ground for various species has also been created in the form of meadow plants along the fence.

During the past 12 months, RWE has carried out regular field studies involving pro-environmental treatments at these photovoltaic farms. To ensure the results are robust, monitoring was repeated at 12 other RWE solar farms without extra biodiversity measures and in undeveloped control areas involving agricultural fields and meadows. Monitoring covered insects, birds, bats and other mammals and species such as reptiles, and also flora. For this research project, RWE is working closely together with scientists from Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznan.

Anna Januszewska, Environmental Expert and Project Manager RWE Poland, said: “The operation of photovoltaic farms in balance with nature is made possible by constant research and observation. The use of high-quality data is crucial to our sustainability ambitions, as well as to our business. These activities are aimed at making RWE a leader in sustainable development in Poland and beyond.”

The results from the initial measurements indicate that solar farms offer a pleasant environment for the development of many plant and animal species. The flora in the area of photovoltaic plants is similar to that found in meadows, although the actual species in each area differ slightly. The occurrence of insect species is at a similar level to the surrounding natural areas or agricultural fields. The lack of typical agricultural treatments, such as mowing or fertilisation, provides insects with the right conditions for life and development. Research conducted by scientists also confirms that photovoltaic sites are unique refuges for insects, which find stable conditions for development and overwintering there, and when the next season begins they can colonise the surrounding agricultural land. This is also important for agricultural production. Insect predator populations reduce the incidence of pests in agricultural fields. The measurements confirm that photovoltaic installations are also extremely attractive areas for various bird species, especially during the breeding season. The study will continue during the next 12 months to gather more valid data about the positive impact of photovoltaic farms on biodiversity.

As one of the world’s leading companies in the field of renewable energies, RWE is resolutely pressing ahead with its portfolio expansion in Poland. The company has an installed onshore wind capacity of over 540 MW in the country. RWE is also diversifying its Polish renewable energy portfolio by investing in photovoltaic projects. The company is currently constructing solar farms representing more than 100 MW of capacity in Poland.

