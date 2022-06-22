EDF Renewables progresses with two UK solar projects

Two consented projects that EDF Renewables UK added to its solar portfolio in March 2021 at Burwell (49.9 MW) in South East Cambridgeshire and Porth Wen (49.9 MW) in Anglesey have progressed to the site preparation and construction stage, with the expectation that first generation will be in 4Q22.

Solar, alongside wind and battery storage, is a significant enabler for the UK to reach its net zero target by 2050 and secure its energy supplies in the face of global uncertainty. Each project will generate enough low-carbon energy for the equivalent of 9500 homes.

Since acquiring the projects, EDF Renewables UK has conducted environmental and ecological pre-construction surveys, finalising planning conditions and highway permits, appointing contractors and engaging with local stakeholders. A community liaison group has been set up for both projects to foster good links with local people.

EDF Renewables UK’s Head of Solar, Ben Fawcett, said: “At a time when tackling climate change and energy security are at the forefront of all our minds, EDF Renewables UK is pleased to have made good progress at these two sites. Together, the projects will be capable of generating approximately 100 MW of renewable energy every year. The sites get plenty of sunshine and are near to a grid connection, making them excellent locations for solar.”

In addition to Burwell and Porth Wen, EDF Renewables has 3 GW of solar projects at different stages of development or in planning, including a solar farm in Redcar which will support an innovative green hydrogen project incorporating wind energy in the Tees Valley.

