Cubico and GLIL select Anesco to manage solar portfolio

Anesco has been awarded 12 contracts by Cubico Sustainable Investments and GLIL Infrastructure to provide operations and maintenance services for their jointly owned 148 MW UK-wide solar farm portfolio.

The agreement is the single largest O&M portfolio to be secured by Anesco to date and has seen its maintenance order book grow by almost 14%.

Cubico and GLIL named Anesco as their UK solar O&M operator following a comprehensive tender process that involved more than 20 companies. As such, Anesco’s specialist team will now be responsible for maintaining 10 solar farms in England and two in Scotland. These assets include a 32 MW site in Suffolk, as well as 50 MW and 18 MW sites in Kent.

Onboarding of the 12 solar farms will take place in July and August with the contract running for an initial five-year period.

With the addition of the 12 new Cubico sites, alongside a further 100 MW from other clients set to onboard this year, Anesco is on track to have over 1.3 GW of assets under management.

Paul Bowden, Cubico Head of Asset Management Northern Europe, commented: “The appointment of Anesco demonstrates their strong workflow system allowing the O&M team to react quickly, together with an established structure to manage and optimise asset performance.”

Matt Harvey, Anesco O&M Director, commented: “We’re thrilled to be working with Cubico and GLIL and to be named their UK solar O&M operator of choice. It is fantastic recognition for the strength of our service offering and strong track record, particularly in relation to our approach to health and safety.”

He continued: “Interest remains high in our industry-leading O&M services. We have invested in advanced asset health analytics and predictive insights to ensure assets generate optimal investor returns, and this was an important factor for Cubico and GLIL. We look forward to another year of sustained growth, creating more local, skilled jobs and supporting the UK’s transition to net zero.”

Anesco provides operation and maintenance services to owners of renewable energy assets. The company has also developed and constructed more than 115 solar farms and energy storage facilities and recently launched a new trading optimisation service.