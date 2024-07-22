Renewable Connections receives consent for Deepmore solar farm

South Staffordshire Council has given consent for a solar farm that will provide clean, green energy to approximately 8000 homes. The 22.5 MW project known as Deepmore solar farm will be located in Four Ashes, South Staffordshire. The renewable energy project comes with a package of landscape, ecological, and biodiversity benefits and has a community benefit fund of over £45 000.

Renewable Connections, one of the UK’s leading solar and battery developers, submitted the application to the Council in October 2023, having undertaken extensive consultation with the community and statutory consultees. Deepmore Solar Farm was approved following a recommendation for approval by South Staffordshire Council planning officers on the 16 July 2024.

The approval marks Renewable Connections, 21st project consent since 2021.

Philip Hale, Chief Operations Officer at Renewable Connections, said: “Deepmore solar farm has been well-received within the local community and we were delighted with the positive feedback during the comprehensive consultation pro-cess.

He added: “Since declaring a climate change emergency in 2019, South Staffordshire Council have reduced their carbon emissions by 43% and been hailed a net zero leader. The consent of this project, which will deliver carbon-neutral renewable energy to nearly 8000 homes, underlines the Council’s ongoing commitment to this important issue.”

The solar farm has been designed to allow a raft of landscape, ecological, and biodiversity benefits including additional wildflower planting, increased provision of species rich grassland, hedgerow planting to bolster screening, and ecological enhancements.

A Community Benefit Fund of £2000/MW installed on site, will be paid to Brewood and Coven Parish Council on energisation of the solar farm. A further £2000/y (index-linked) contribution to the Staffordshire Wildlife Trust, and £1000/y (index-linked) contribution to a local registered charity have also been confirmed.

Construction of the solar farm is expected to commence in 2025 and will involve the installation of photovoltaic (PV) panels, which convert sunlight directly into renewable electricity.

