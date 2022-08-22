Encavis is expanding its solar portfolio in the Netherlands

The Hamburg-based (Germany) wind and solar park operator Encavis AG has acquired three additional solar parks in the Netherlands with a total generation capacity of 48 MW.

The solar parks in Dokkum (generation capacity of 14 MW), Lemsterhoek (31 MW), and Hoogengraven (3 MW) will benefit from the Dutch SDE+ feed-in tariff scheme for the first 15 years. Hoogengraven has been on the grid since June 2020 and Dokkum since July 2022. The grid connection for Lemsterhoek is also expected to be finalised shortly. The income from the electricity generated will make a positive contribution to sales, earnings, and cash flow of Encavis AG retrospectively as of 1 July 2022.

BayWa r.e. developed, built, and sold the three solar parks to Encavis and will also provide long-term operation and maintenance services for Encavis.

“The acquisition of these three solar parks from BayWa r.e. expands our generation capacity in the Netherlands to 228 MW,” emphasised Mario Schirru, Chief Investment Officer (CIO)/Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Encavis AG, and added: “We not only benefit from the long-term guaranteed feed-in tariffs in the Netherlands, but also from possibly higher electricity prices.”

Dr Benedikt Ortmann, Global Director of Solar Projects at BayWa r.e., commented: “We have already worked successfully with Encavis AG in the past and are pleased to be able to support them with our many years of experience in the field of solar energy on this project as well. Together, BayWa r.e. and Encavis AG are making a contribution to a secure and clean energy supply in Europe.”

