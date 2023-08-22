SECURSUN starts construction of first solar parks in Germany

SECURSUN has started the construction of the first solar parks from its portfolio of around 1.1 GW. In total, more than 50 utility solar photovoltaic PV parks will be completed between the end of 2023 and 2026. All plants will be planned and constructed by the Berlin-based project developer, securenergy solutions, and SUNOTEC, Europe’s market leader in the construction of solar parks. The two companies each have a half share in the joint venture SECURSUN.

Construction of at least seven solar parks from the SECURSUN portfolio will begin this year. Amongst the first are the PV plants in Utzedel (near Demmin) and Brusow (near Kröpelin), both in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Ground-breaking of the site in Dallgow-Döberitz in Brandenburg (outside Berlin) will follow soon.

The average project size in the over 1.1 GW large pipeline will be around 20 MWp. Individual solar parks with up to 150 MWp are also planned. The PV plant in Frankenförde near Luckenwalde, about an hour’s drive southeast of Berlin, for ex-ample, will have a capacity of about 42 MWp. Construction is scheduled to start end of the year.

“Since the launch of our joint venture last November, less than a year has passed. The fact that the planning went so quickly was only made possible by the close co-operation between securenergy solutions and SUNOTEC. Now work has started at several locations at the same time,” said Holger Stabernack, CEO of securenergy solutions AG.

“The first SECURSUN projects prove how quickly things can be implemented when the right partners come together,” added Bernhard Suchland, CEO of SUNOTEC. “We are proud that we can deliver everything from a single source.”Last year, an overall capacity of photovoltaics of 7.2 GWp was built in Germany (ground-mounted and roof tops). The SECURSUN portfolio planned for the next three years accounts for comparatively 15% of this alone.

“We are very pleased that we can contribute to the ambitious expansion targets in Germany with our more than 50 projects. It requires lots of speed to achieve what we need in terms of the energy transition in Germany,” concluded Stabernack.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on alternative fuels, battery storage solutions, solar optimisation, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the recent developments in the European renewables market.