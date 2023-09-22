EDP Renewables inaugurates its largest European solar project

EDP Renewables (EDPR), a leading global company in the development of renewable energy, has unveiled in Poland its largest photovoltaic plant in Europe. The plant, located in Przykona, in the centre-west of the country, has an installed capacity of 200 MWp (153 MWac).

Przykona will generate annually close to 220 GWh of clean energy, preventing the emission of more than 208 000 t of carbon dioxide. This represents another significant stride towards Poland's energy transition, a goal that EDPR is actively pursuing in all the markets where it operates.

This large scale photovoltaic plant, which is also the second largest in Poland, has nearly 308 000 bifacial panels that are capable of harnessing solar radiation from both sides and thus maximising the clean production of electricity.

“The commissioning of Przykona is a new renewable milestone in Europe and makes EDPR a major player in large scale photovoltaics in Poland. With this installation, the company has a cumulative solar power capacity of more than 280 MWp in the country, accounting for more than 90% of its total solar capacity in Europe. We are proud to continue implementing new clean energy infrastructures that promote the diversification of Poland’s energy mix,” said Duarte Bello, Chief Operating Officer of EDP Renewables in Europe and Latin America.

