Aspen Power completes two solar farms

Aspen Power held ceremonies to celebrate the completion of two community solar sites in Corinth and Prospect, Maine, which together deliver 8.5 MW of renewable energy capacity.

Together, these systems will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing local communities with access to affordable clean energy. Comprised of more than 17 000 ground-mounted solar arrays on a total of about 50 acres, the systems will produce clean energy equivalent to preventing nearly 5000 tpy of CO 2 from entering the atmosphere, or the equivalent of powering nearly 1000 homes each year.

“These projects are more than just construction milestones for Aspen Power — they’re tangible steps toward a cleaner, more sustainable future for Maine,” said Jorge Vargas, CEO of Aspen Power. “We’re proud to work alongside our dedicated partners who made these projects possible, and we’re grateful to the local landowners whose collaboration helps create new revenue streams while contributing to the state’s renewable energy goals. It’s an exciting moment for Aspen, for Maine, and for the progress we’re making toward a cleaner, more sustainable world.”

The Corinth and Prospect solar farms are part of Maine’s Net Energy Billing programme, which allows subscribers to benefit from clean energy while contributing to the state’s ambitious goal of sourcing 80% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030. Subscribers to these community solar projects will enjoy savings on their electric bills, benefiting from rates that are lower than those offered by local utilities, helping to make renewable energy not only cleaner but more affordable for Maine residents.

The Town of Prospect Maine Planning Board was particularly supportive of the project, working closely with Aspen Power to ensure that wildlife ranging from bears to ducks would still enjoy the area, situated on a picturesque Maine pond. Similarly, at the Corinth project, pollinator-friendly vegetation was planted to encourage the return of local wildlife, including bees and butterflies, while also enhancing the surrounding ecosystem and contributing to sustainable land use. With the completion of these Maine projects, Aspen currently owns and operates community solar projects across six states with community solar programmes, including Maine, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois and California. Aspen Power continues to lead the way in distributed generation, having developed or acquired more than 600 renewable energy projects across 26 states.

