Downing Renewable Developments wins Cornwall solar farm planning permission

Downing Renewable Developments (DRD) has secured planning permission for a solar farm and battery energy storage system delivering up to 49.9 MW of solar energy following an appeal.

The Fair Park development near Carland Cross in Cornwall will operate as a solar farm for 30 years, combining renewable energy generation with ongoing sheep grazing and extensive biodiversity enhancements. DRD’s plans include new hedgerows, wildflower meadows, and habitat improvements that go beyond statutory planning requirements, supporting national and Cornwall net-zero targets.

Comprehensive measures to protect local wildlife, watercourses, and the adjacent Site of Special Scientific Interest have been proposed.

As part of a significant community benefit package, DRD will also provide free solar rooftop installations to nearby residents to directly reduce their energy costs.

The project, which builds on DRD’s existing 6 GW pipeline of UK renewable development projects, will create jobs during construction and support local businesses, while maintaining public rights of way and minimising disruption to nearby residents and venues.

Tony Gannon, Head of DRD, said: “We are delighted to have obtained planning consent for our Fair Park solar project, which will make a valuable contribution to helping meet both national and Cornwall net-zero targets. In addition, it also delivers a significant community benefit programme which provides those closest to the development with lower cost energy through our free domestic solar rooftop initiative.”

