BELECTRIC secures major contract in the Netherlands

BELECTRIC has secured another major contract in the Netherlands. By constructing four solar power plants for its new customer Low Carbon, solar energy specialist BELECTRIC continues to expand the company presence on the Dutch market.

After commissioning three Dutch solar farms earlier this year, BELECTRIC has now secured another major contract in the Netherlands. The Germany-based company has partnered with global renewable energy company, Low Carbon. By constructing four more solar power plants in the Netherlands, BELECTRIC continues to expand its strong footprint on the Dutch market. The systems will be located in the provinces of Groningen (26.7 MWp) and Overijssel (7.4 MWp), as well as near Wijk bij Duurstede in the province of Utrecht (10.3 Mwp and 8.7 MWp). In total, they will have an installed capacity of approximately 53 MWp and consist of more than 88 000 solar modules. The project in Groningen will be equipped with a battery storage system. In addition, one of the two solar farms close to Wijk bij Duurstede sees BELECTRIC collaborate with a research facility, a Dutch university and a local farmer to test an agrivoltaics system on a part of the site.

“The construction of four new solar projects in the Netherlands is an important milestone for Low Carbon. We are delighted to be partnering with a specialist EPC service provider like BELECTRIC, as we grow our international renewable energy portfolio,” commented Justin Thesiger, Director of Operations & Asset Management at Low Carbon.

Being chosen to construct the four plants is a testament to BELECTRIC’s experience. The solar energy specialist carried out numerous assessments to tailor each system’s design ideally to the respective area. This in-depth approach made it possible to contend with multiple challenging conditions associated with the solar site locations including difficult soil conditions involving peat, challenging topography, archaeological features and access difficulties.

Esther Jantosch, Head of Sales Netherlands at BELECTRIC, added: “We are proud to be partnering with Low Carbon. Their ambitious goals in terms of not only growth but also a more sustainable energy generation align extremely well with ours. We are excited to work hand in hand on their extensive pipeline of solar plants.”

