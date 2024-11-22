Turroneros II solar plant begins operation

X-ELIO, a global leader in the renewable energy sector, has commissioned the second phase of Turroneros PV plant, located in the municipality of Xixona, Alicante. The new expansion of the plant has added an additional 15 MW of capacity, bringing the total installed capacity of the project to 50 MW across its two phases. With this project, X-ELIO strengthens its commitment to Spain’s energy transition and its leadership in the photovoltaic sector.

This new phase is part of X-ELIO’s investment strategy in the Valencian community, where the company plans to invest a total of €250 million in renewable projects. Currently, X-ELIO has 50 MW of capacity built and 283 MW in various stages of development in the region.

In addition to the launch of Turroneros II, X-ELIO has carried out several local initiatives as part of its community plan, focusing on the environment, education, health, and community engagement. Among these initiatives are guided tours of the solar plants for local schools and the installation of solar-powered streetlights along the path to Xixona Castle.

José Enrique Pardo, X-ELIO’s delegate in the Region of Murcia and Valencian community, highlighted: “We are proud to have completed the expansion of a flagship project like Turroneros in Xixona. This plant reflects the best practices that guide our daily operations: product quality, environmental responsibility, and community engagement. In these challenging times for the Valencian Community following the recent DANA, we are committed to continuing to drive the ecological transition and economic growth in this region.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!