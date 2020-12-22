EDF Renewables’ US solar project reaches a development milestone

EDF Renewables North America (EDF Renewables) have announced the Space City Solar project (Space City Solar) is progressing with critical development milestones, having signed the first tranche of 55 MW to BASF through a power purchase agreement (PPA). The project’s total capacity is up to 345 MW. Space City Solar, located in Wharton County, Texas, US, is expected to commence construction in summer 2021 and begin delivery of clean electricity in summer 2022.

Approximately 300 jobs are expected to be created during the construction phase with more than US$30 million generated in new tax revenue over the operating life for Wharton County, Texas, taxing entities. In addition to providing stable payments to local landowners who chose to lease their land, the Louise Independent School District, Texas, has the ability to receive US$2.5 million in revenue, including US$1.8 million in the first year of operation, providing the district enacts a Chapter 313 Agreement by 31 December 2020.

Space City Solar is specially designed to generate clean energy while minimising impacts to wildlife, habitat, and other environmental resources. The project will utilise high efficiency bifacial solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.

With 35 years of experience and 16 GW of renewable projects developed throughout North America, EDF Renewables provides a fully integrated bundle of energy solutions from grid-scale wind, solar, and solar plus storage projects to electric vehicle charging and energy storage management.

