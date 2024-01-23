Harmony Energy and First Renewables announce joint solar venture

Global renewable energy infrastructure developer, Harmony Energy Ltd has entered a joint venture with First Renewables Ltd, part of New Zealand energy group Clarus (formerly Firstgas Group), to develop and own Tauhei Solar Farm. At the time of commissioning in 2026, it is expected to be New Zealand’s largest solar farm at 150 MWac, constructed on 182 hectares near Te Aroha in the North Island.

Subject to obtaining all necessary consents and approvals, the solar farm’s approximately 330 000 solar panels will generate over 270 GWh per year, enough renewable electricity to supply the equivalent of approximately 35 000 New Zealand homes. The project, qualified for fast-track consenting via the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-Track Consenting) Act 2020 because of its economic and environmental benefits, gaining consent in October 2022.

Since that time, the project has been further developed, with a final investment decision expected later this year, pending regulatory approvals. Following this, construction is also expected to commence this year.

“We are thrilled to have entered a partnership with First Renewables, ensuring that New Zealand’s largest solar farm has the backing of experienced renewable energy companies,” said Peter Crogan, Harmony Energy Group Director. “The Tauhei Solar Farm will be a project that the Waikato and the whole of New Zealand can be proud of. It will support our ambitions to reduce emissions, enhance energy security and help mitigate the negative impact of climate change.”

