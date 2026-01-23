Funds managed by Triple Point acquire 28 MW solar PV project

Funds managed by Triple Point have acquired a 28 MW solar photovoltaics (PV) project in Essex, a joint venture between IG Renewables Ltd, a London-based renewable energy development platform, and developer, Anglo Renewables Ltd.

The project received full planning approval in February 2025 and covers approximately 26 hectares. Alongside clean energy generation, the scheme incorporates a comprehensive package of environmental enhancements designed to deliver measurable biodiversity net gains. In addition, a £25 000 community benefit fund will be established to support local initiatives and projects in the surrounding area.

Jonathan Hick, Head of Energy Transition at Triple Point, responded: “Securing ready-to-build sites, such as Toot Hill, with near term connection dates, located close to centres of high energy demand, is part of our strategy to accelerate the delivery of renewable energy infrastructure. The development, when complete, will deliver an overall biodiversity net gain in excess of 60%, a testament to the calibre of IGR and Anglo’s teams. This acquisition provides a strong foundation for the construction of a high-quality operational asset and supports our broader ambition to invest in sustainable energy projects across the UK.”

Matt Black, Managing Director of IG Renewables Ltd, commented: “It has been a pleasure working with our joint venture partner, Anglo Renewables, on this project, the first from our shared pipeline to secure planning permission and reach sale. Having worked with the Triple Point team previously, we are delighted to complete this transaction with a partner recognised for their flexibility and collaborative approach.”

Triple Point were advised by Alex Watson and her team at Michelmores LLP. IG Renewables and Anglo Renewables were advised on the transaction by Kim Hawkins and his team at Ashfords LLP.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!