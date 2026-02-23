Lightsource bp sells selected portfolio to Aula Energy

Lightsource bp, a leading developer and manager of global utility scale onshore renewable and energy storage solutions, has announced the sale of a portfolio of Australian solar assets to Aula Energy. The transaction includes five operational solar photovoltaic (PV) projects totalling 1037 MWdc: Wellington, Wellington North, West Wyalong, Woolooga, and Wunghnu.

Located in New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria, the projects generate around 2230 GWh of low-carbon energy annually. Combined, they produce the equivalent energy to power more than 380 000 households and are estimated to help avoid approximately 1.6 million tpy of CO 2 -e emissions.

Adam Pegg, Chief Operating Officer for Asia-Pacific at Lightsource bp, said: “Completing this transaction marks an important milestone for Lightsource bp. These projects were the first assets we delivered in Australia, and they remain high-quality, productive assets with top-tier offtakers. We are pleased to reach an outcome with Aula Energy who will be an excellent long-term owner of these projects.

“Our strategy in the Asia-Pacific region has evolved significantly since these projects were conceived and we are now focused on developing hybrid renewable projects that combine onshore solar and wind with battery storage to deliver firm, flexible, and low-cost energy.

“These hybrid assets also provide tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of our partners and customers in Asia-Pacific. Across the region, the acceleration of data centre and AI driven load, alongside the emergence of new non traditional energy users, is rapidly reshaping the future energy mix. Lightsource bp’s solutions that combine onshore renewables (both solar and wind) with battery storage solutions are well positioned to support that growth with reliable, scalable solutions that can respond to the region’s evolving demand profile.”

Lightsource bp continues to progress its pipeline of more than 9.5 GW of solar, wind, and battery storage in the Asia-Pacific region. Across the markets where Lightsource bp operates in Asia Pacific, supportive policy settings are incentivising – and in many cases more than doubling – the pace of new renewable deployment.

