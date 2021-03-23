Lightsource bp to develop multiple solar projects in Pennsylvania

Constellation, an Exelon company and a leading competitive energy provider, and Lightsource bp, a global leader in the development and management of solar projects, have announced that agreements are in place to help the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania source approximately 50% of its annual energy consumption from renewable supply.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has announced that it awarded electricity accounts located throughout the state of Pennsylvania to Constellation, which in turn has executed an agreement to purchase power and project-specific renewable energy certificates (RECs) from 191 MW of solar currently being developed by Lightsource bp. Located on seven sites spanning six central Pennsylvania counties, the Pennsylvania PULSE (Project to Utilize Light and Solar Energy) is expected to achieve commercial operation by December 2022. Once complete, it will provide clean power to 16 COPA agencies.

Constellation’s contract with the Commonwealth is slated to begin in January 2023. Under the contract, the Commonwealth will source solar electricity until the end of 2037.

The solar energy produced from the Pennsylvania PULSE will help the Commonwealth reduce emissions associated with its energy use by an estimated 157 800 metric tpy of CO 2 , the equivalent of removing more than 34 000 cars from the road in one year, according to US Environmental Protection Agency statistics.

The project will help fulfil Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s Climate Change Executive Order, which set a goal of lowering Pennsylvania’s greenhouse gas emissions by 26% by 2025 and 80% by 2050, compared with 2005 levels as well as obtaining at least 40% of electricity from in-state clean energy sources.

To simplify the purchase, the Commonwealth is using a contract structure similar to Constellation’s Offsite Renewables (CORe) retail power product, which enables the development of, and increases access to, renewable energy projects while providing the resources and expertise needed to actively manage offsite power purchase agreements (PPAs). As part of this transaction, Constellation will purchase energy and RECs from Lightsource bp’s solar projects and will then sell the power and project-specific RECs to the Commonwealth’s retail accounts. Constellation electricity charges will appear on each account’s regular utility invoice.

Constellation’s agreement with the Commonwealth marks its largest offsite renewable deal to date. The Commonwealth’s commitment also stands as one of the largest solar commitments by any government entity in the US — surpassing many Federal, State, or Municipal commitments announced to date.

Penn State Facilities Engineering Institute served as the Commonwealth’s technical advisor on the deal.

