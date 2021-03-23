Statkraft to develop UK solar project

Statkraft is evaluating land to the south of Tye Lane, near Bramford, Mid Suffolk for the development of a new solar energy farm – Greybarn solar energy farm.

The land identified is north of Bramford sub-station in fields between the sub-station and Tye Lane. It has been carefully chosen for its proximity to the sub-station, for its potential to deliver high levels of solar-powered electricity to the grid and to find the best fit in the landscape.

With a project of up to 41.5MWp proposed, the 49 ha. site would generate approximately 42 GWh/yr of electricity, enough to power nearly 12 000 homes via an array of solar panels mounted on the ground. Statkraft also propose to install a 55 MW battery at the site which can store the electricity from the solar panels, for use later on, as well as be used to provide support services to the National Grid.

Subject to planning approval, Greybarn solar energy farm has the potential to create local jobs and supply contracts during the construction, operation and maintenance phase of the build, and contribute business rates to the local council. In addition, Statkraft solar farms include many features to enhance local plant, animal, and insect populations, including new or restored hedgerows, wildflower planting, bird and bat boxes, and habitat for bumblebees; making this a great opportunity for local wildlife.

Chris Banks, UK Business Development Manager says: “We are excited about the economic and environmental benefits that Greybarn solar could bring to the local community, while supporting Suffolk’s carbon reduction targets as well as the national effort to tackle climate change”.

He adds, “We want the local community to be involved in the process leading up to any planning application being submitted and will be asking for their feedback and views. We will be sharing our plans with the community via our project website and online exhibition”.

Under normal circumstances Statkraft would host a resident information day about the project in the local community. Because of COVID 19 restrictions this is not possible at the moment. The information is instead being provided online so that people can read and download it at home. The outline proposal is now available at the project website – the online exhibition will be open at the end of March.

