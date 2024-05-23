EDF Renewables North America and Enbridge Inc, recently celebrated the completion and start of commercial operation of the 150 MWac Fox Squirrel Solar Phase 1. When all three phases are completed at the end of 2024, the 577 MWac project will be one of the largest utility-scale solar developments east of the Mississippi River.

“The development and operation of Phase 1 marks a significant milestone in our journey to drive Ohio’s renewable energy future,” said Kate O’Hair, Senior Vice President for Onshore Development with EDF Renewables North America. “With Fox Squirrel Solar Phase 1 now supplying renewable power to the PJM grid, this project not only represents a substantial financial commitment but also highlights the remarkable collaboration between our team, the county, and the local community. We take great pride in this collective effort.”

Developed by EDF Renewables and owned in partnership with Enbridge, Fox Squirrel Solar will help meet central Ohio’s increasing demand for power, which is expected to double in the decade leading up to 2028.

During the event, Amazon announced it has entered into power purchase agreements for the full generation capacity, which will help contribute to Amazon’s commitment to match all of the electricity used by its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2030. The company is currently on a path to meet its goal by 2025. As renewable energy commitments are increasingly embraced by corporations, solar projects like Fox Squirrel will help Ohio realise its goal of continuing to attract business and increasing economic growth in the state.

“Fox Squirrel Solar is a key part of Enbridge’s commitment to the energy transition, and we are proud to celebrate the grand opening of the project, which expands our longstanding partnership with EDF Renewables in Canada and Europe,” said Tom Carbone, Vice President, Power Business Development, Enbridge. “For more than 70 years, Enbridge has been operating in Ohio and we’re excited about the additional construction, long-term operations and maintenance jobs this project will provide, along with additional local economic benefits. We are also particularly pleased the power generated at Fox Squirrel Solar will support Amazon’s efforts to reach its net-zero targets.”

“Fox Squirrel Solar is a prime example of how we can support Ohio's business energy demands and stabilise our electric energy infrastructure,” said Ohio Chamber President and CEO Steve Stivers. “We are now expecting one of our major utilities to double their need for energy in the next five years, and the only way to keep up with this growth is to actively develop and bring energy projects to market. The Ohio Chamber of Commerce supports an ‘all-of-the-above’ approach to energy development, and we appreciate projects like Fox Squirrel Solar that help to balance our ever-increasing energy demands.”

Comprised of 1.4 million panels and 159 inverters in total, Fox Squirrel Solar represents the largest onshore renewable energy project developed by EDF Renewables North America.

