Polish solar plant Zagórzyca launched

Equinor’s second Polish solar plant, Zagórzyca has started test production. This is another step towards building a renewable portfolio in Poland, which is one of Europe’s most rapidly growing renewable energy markets.

“Equinor aims to be a reliable energy partner for Poland and support its energy transition. We are building a broad energy offering in the country, including onshore and offshore renewables, and gas supplies through the Baltic Pipe,” said Michal Jerzy Kolodziejczyk, Equinor’s Country Manager for Poland.

The 60 MW Zagórzyca solar plant is located in the Damnica municipality in the north of Poland. It was developed and will be operated by the Polish renewable power producer Wento, Equinor’s subsidiary. Equinor acquired Wento and its 1.6 GW pipeline of solar projects in 2021. Two years after the acquisition, two solar plants in Poland are ready and another one is under construction.

“Today we inaugurate our second solar plant Zagórzyca, doubling our solar capacity in Poland to around 120 MW. Our first solar plant Stepien is already in commercial production, and another one, Lipno will be commissioned in 2024. We are also maturing other opportunities within onshore renewables and battery storage in Poland, in line with our market-driven power producer strategy,” commented Olav Kolbeinstveit, Senior Vice President for onshore markets within Renewables at Equinor.

Zagórzyca will be in operation for 30 years and will annually produce 61 GWh of power, which is equivalent to electricity consumption of 31 000 Polish households.

Equinor’s wholly owned energy trading house Danske Commodities will be responsible for marketing and bringing the electricity from Zagórzyca to the Polish power market.