Humber Marine and Renewables launches partnership with Norwegian Offshore Wind

Humber Marine and Renewables and Norwegian Offshore Wind (NOW) have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on activities in offshore wind and supply chain development.

The signing ceremony, held at Global Offshore Wind, marks a significant milestone in establishing a strategic partnership, supporting both regions to further scale up, create more jobs and further invest in the sector.

Tor Arne Johnsen, Business Development Manager for NOW, said: “The Humber combines gigawatt scale operational capacity, a multi-GW project pipeline, and strong offshore wind supply chains. With Humber Marine and Renewables, we have ideal partner for creating opportunities for our members and building partnership across the North Sea. This MoU cements a stronger co-operation and a platform for further cooperation in the years to come.”

The MoU provides a platform for co-operation, with activities such as delegation visits to conferences such as OWC and Floating Wind Days and setting up ‘Boostcamps’ and supply chain days both in Norway and the Humber.

Camilla Carlbom Flinn, Vice Chair of Humber Marine and Renewables, added: “The Humber has taken a world-leading role in offshore wind over the past two decades, and now we’re delighted to see many of our members exporting their knowledge, services and skills.

“Norway has been a friend through fishing and seafood supply, and now we’re harnessing the power from our expansive coastlines too. Humber Marine and Renewables is proud to officially partner with Norwegian Offshore Wind.

“We aren’t just connecting two regions; we are bridging the North Sea in the true spirit of innovation and shared delivery. Together, our respective members will unlock new opportunities, drive technological advancements, and accelerate the growth of the offshore wind industry.”

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