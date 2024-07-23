Schroders Greencoat expands UK solar portfolio

Schroders Greencoat, the specialist renewables and energy transition infrastructure manager of Schroders Capital, has acquired of a UK-based solar portfolio from METLEN Energy & Metals (formerly MYTILINEOS), a multinational industrial and energy company based in Greece.

The transaction, on behalf of one of its solar-focused private asset vehicles, strengthens Schroders Greencoat’s position as the largest manager of operating ground mount solar farms in the UK which now totals approximately 1.9 GWp.

The portfolio consists of three operating solar PV assets including Gorse Lane in Lincolnshire, Defford in Worcestershire, and Watnall in Nottinghamshire. Combined, they have a capacity of approximately 110 MWp, powering the equivalent of approximately 41 300 homes per year.

Lee Moscovitch, Partner at Schroders Greencoat, said: “We are pleased to add these assets to our growing UK solar portfolio. This acquisition underscores our commitment to delivering stable and sustainable returns to our valued investors. As the renewable energy industry works towards achieving the UK Government's ambitious 2035 solar targets, this transaction further solidifies our position as a leading player in the sector.”

Earlier this year, Schroders Greencoat also acquired Toucan Energy, the largest operational solar portfolio traded in the UK, further supporting its leadership position in this space.

