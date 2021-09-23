GreenPowerMonitor acquires solar technology platform

GreenPowerMonitor (GPM), a DNV company and a leading digital solution provider for monitoring and management of renewable power plants, has acquired the photovoltaic (PV) analytics technology platform, PEAK, from Alteso, a leading PV performance improvement specialist located in Vienna, Austria. PEAK’s special algorithms, including machine learning for exploring big data, will be integrated into GPM’s platforms.

With this optimised digital analytics platform, GPM will be able to provide first-in-class advanced analytics services to the global solar industry, utilising visualised insights and artificial intelligent-driven solutions.

DNV’s 2021 Energy Transition Outlook report forecasts that by 2050, solar and wind will represent 69% of grid-connected power generation, and fossil power just 13%. Connectivity, storage and demand-response will be critical assets in the decarbonised power system. Over the coming 30 years, US$12 trillion will be invested in both building a larger grid and adapting it to the variability of solar and wind through technical solutions.

“Fact-based insights are needed to accelerate the much-needed green energy transition and realise deep decarbonisation of the energy industry. This acquisition reinforces our strategy to serve our customers in the renewables industry with advanced analytics, multi-technology, grid integration and asset management. At GPM we are at the beginning of a deeper transformation where we will combine knowledge, expertise and innovative data-driven monitoring solutions helping our customers get the most out of their assets”, said Juan Carlos Arévalo, Chief Executive Officer of GreenPowerMonitor, a DNV company.

The integration of Alteso fits into the continuous focus of DNV and GPM to support renewable owners and developers in optimising renewable assets by digitalisation and innovation, focusing on digital twins, asset management, monitoring and control solutions.

