Registration opens for IESNA

With 24 sessions, one full-day workshop, and two half-day workshops, the 2025 conference programme will explore grid resilience and reliability improvements, advancements in residential, commercial, and utility scale solar deployments, and the continued evolution of energy storage technologies. Attendees will gain insight into the latest developments in manufacturing, strategies for expanding EV charging infrastructure, and the integration of distributed energy resources (DERs).

The conference will also explore the regulatory landscape and clean energy workforce development, focusing on training and diversity initiatives essential for the industry’s continued growth.

“With surging demand and extreme weather intensifying pressure on the grid, IESNA 2025 will focus on the solutions set to revolutionise power infrastructure and redefine how communities and industries consume energy,” said Wes Doane, Vice President, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America. “Through our expanded exhibit hall and curated educational program, IESNA will offer unrivalled opportunities for solar and storage professionals to forge strategic partnerships, connect with key suppliers, and stay ahead of emerging technologies.”

Event highlights

The exhibit hall will feature over 550 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge solutions across solar, energy storage, EV charging, and DERs — including industry powerhouses Enphase Energy, Canadian Solar, ESS, and more. New-for-2025 is a dedicated Manufacturing Pavilion, providing industry professionals the opportunity to connect with solar and storage production machinery and equipment manufacturers and source the latest solutions.

The 5th annual Solar Games installer competition will put teams from across North America to the test building residential solar + storage systems live in the exhibit hall. Applications to compete close have closed as of 20 September 2024.

Engaging onsite activities — including new-for-2025 site tours, a networking luncheon, the Connection Lounge, The Hub presentation space, and After Party — will further inform, connect, and inspire.

