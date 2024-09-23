RWE commissions new solar farm in Bedburg

In Bedburg, in North Rhine-Westphalia, RWE has put a new photovoltaic plant into operation with a capacity of 20 MW peak (15.7 MWac). The plant was constructed on recultivated land close to the A44 motorway in just six months. More than 36 600 solar modules generate enough green electricity to supply about 5400 German households a year with climate-friendly power.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, said: “We are putting every effort into expanding our solar portfolio, and this includes using sites alongside motorways, like the one here in Bedburg. This is the seventh solar project that we have connected to the grid in the Rhenish lignite area, as we work to drive forward the energy transition in our home market of Germany. All in all, we will invest about €11 billion net in green generation capacity in Germany by 2030.”

Keeping up the pace for the expansion of renewables in the Rhenish lignite area Immediately adjacent to the Bedburg solar plant, RWE is trialling the combination of agriculture and green electricity generation at its agrivoltaic demonstration plant. In addition to the agrivoltaic plant and the new solar farm in Bedburg, RWE already operates five large solar projects in the Rhenish lignite area – four of them with integrated battery storage systems. Further photovoltaic projects in the region are being planned, for example in the Hambach opencast mine.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!