Sonnedix to add 250 MW to its Italian renewable energy portfolio

Sonnedix, a leading renewable energy producer with over 3 GW of global operating capacity, has acquired an 80 MW solar PV plant in Sicily from Blunova SpA, the sub holding of Carlo Maresca Group involved in developing renewable energy. This marks a significant milestone in a wider relationship with the renewable energy construction company, that will see Sonnedix acquire ten operating plants totalling 250 MW across Southern Italy.

Once complete, this 250 MW portfolio is expected to produce more than 145 000 MWh in the first year of production, enough to power approximately 55 000 Italian households and avoid over 50 000 t of CO 2 -e.

The acquisition of the 80 MW plant follows a previous purchase of three plants from Blunova SpA. Agreements for the further six plants are expected to close during 1H25, increasing Sonnedix’s operating capacity in Italy tonearly 800 MW.

The 10 projects are contracted under Italy’s Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE) FER 1 auction round, providing a stable and guaranteed electricity price to Sonnedix’s customers over 20 years.

Sonnedix’s CEO, Axel Thiemann, said: “Today's announcement is a big achievement in our growth strategy for Italy. By acquiring these plants, we’re on track to double our operating capacity in Italy, as the team focuses on optimizing and converting our portfolio of renewable energy projects. Our deep knowledge of the Italian market and proven track record position us as the ideal owner of these assets, while also aligning with our goal to deliver clean, affordable, and reliable energy to Italian consumers.”

Sonnedix’s Head of Growth for Italy, Giuseppe Maronna, added: “The acquisition of these ten plants, regulated under the Italian government’s renewable energy auction round, is key to our growth strategy in Italy, providing our customers with fixed, long-term prices for renewable energy. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the Carlo Maresca Group so we can continue to accelerate Italy’s energy transition.”

Blunova SpA, represented by Dario Barbetta (General Manager, Legal) and Emanuele Mainardi (General Manager, Development) commented: “Our high-quality collaboration with Sonnedix started about two years ago. In 2024, the first set of important operations were completed, thanks to the strong teamwork of the various commercial, technical and legal staff across the companies involved, to whom we offer our sincere thanks for their drive and their commitment.

“Blunova continues its operation in the renewable sector through our 4 GW pipeline under development, which includes photovoltaic, agrivoltaics, onshore wind, offshore wind, and storage technologies.”

