Ignitis solar farms reaches commercial operation

The 72.5 MW Stelpe solar farm II, developed in Latvia by Ignitis Renewables, an international green energy company, has reached the commercial operation date. The project is located in the southern part of Latvia, Bauska municipality.

The solar farm, which covers 85 ha., is equipped with 121 000 solar panels. The investments in the project, including the acquisition and construction costs, should amount to approximately €54 million.

Stelpe solar farm II is a part of the Stelpe solar project, which consists of two sites, each with a capacity of 72.5 MW. The project has a combined installed capacity of 145 MW and will cover the electricity demand of around 70 000 households.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!