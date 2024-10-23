New Swedish solar park provides green energy

Better Energy has inaugurated its Studsvik solar park in Sweden at an opening event alongside its partners. The park is expected to produce 25 GWh of green energy annually and will provide green electricity for businesses in Sweden.

Through power purchase agreements (PPAs), Vestre, Scan Global Logistics, and Nolato will offtake renewable energy from the park for the next 10 years. The three companies have contributed to one of the largest solar parks in Sweden with their power purchases.

Speaking ahead of the opening event, the three companies shared how they expect the PPA to contribute to their sustainability strategies and businesses.

"At Vestre, we're committed to supporting the shift to clean energy. By agreeing to buy power from this renewable energy project, we're helping to increase the amount of green energy available. Our goal is to be a net producer of energy by 2030, through our own energy production and purchasing agreements with projects that create additional renewable energy," said Bjørn Fjellstad, CEO at Vestre.

“The renewable energy produced from Studsvik is another step in our sustainability strategy which allows us to contribute to the green transition. This is now the second Better Energy solar park from which we’re offtaking renewable energy, and we’re pleased to extend our partnership,” stated Martin Andersen, Global Head of Sustainability & ESG at Scan Global Logistics.

“The green electricity we procure from this park helps us become a more sustainable company and gives us greater insights into our electricity costs. This is the right choice for our business and the environment,” added Christer Wahlquist, CEO of Nolato.

Partnerships highlighted at the opening event

The opening event highlights how partnerships are central to Better Energy’s approach to bringing renewable energy production online. Along with its PPA partners, Better Energy has collaborated with various organisations to realise the solar park. Studsvik, the operator of Studsvik Tech Park, where the solar park is located, sees it as an important addition to the tech park.

"By bringing together companies from the energy and innovation sectors, we provide a hub for developing sustainable solutions. That’s why it’s a pleasure to welcome Better Energy’s first Swedish solar park to our tech park," said Karl Thedéen, CEO of Studsvik.

“We’ve always believed that to move away from fossil-based energy sources and mitigate climate change, the Swedish energy sector must work together. Our collaboration with our PPA partners, Studsvik, Senergia and Vattenfall, shows that we can power the Swedish energy transition together,” commented Andreas Brännström, Managing Director of Better Energy Sweden.

Momentum continues in Sweden

Studsvik Solar Park, 100 km southwest of Stockholm, is Better Energy’s first large scale solar park in Sweden, marking a significant milestone since entering the market in 2020.

Better Energy expects to complete its second large scale Swedish solar park by the end of 2024.

“Sweden requires a range of solutions to develop a renewable energy system, and this park shows that solar energy can contribute to the transition. Better Energy is looking forward to increasing its impact in the future,” concluded Andreas Brännström.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!