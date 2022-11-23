Merganser consortium receives €7.8 million for offshore solar pilot

SolarDuck and its partners have been awarded the Demonstration of Energy Innovation subsidy to build and test the offshore floating solar platform Merganser. This is a major support to further develop this technology and include it in the future energy mix.

The consortium has received a €7.8 million project subsidy from Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) to develop, test, and validate the Merganser solar energy platform in harsh North Sea weather conditions.

SolarDuck and marine research institutes, Delft University of Technology, TNO, Maritime Research Institute Netherlands (MARIN), and Deltares aim to prove that the new installation can accelerate and scale up the energy transition through marine solar energy, solving the problem of limited available land space at the same time.