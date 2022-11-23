NTR acquires 70 MWp Medebridge solar farm

NTR has acquired the 70 MWp Medebridge solar farm from the management team of REG Power Management (RPM) and other shareholders.

Medebridge is a large scale, ready-to-build solar farm in Essex with full planning consent, grid connection, and land agreements in place. It is expected to become operational 1Q24, and NTR is in talks to arrange a power purchase agreement for the project.

Once operational, Medebridge will supply 71 GWh of renewable power generation capacity, which is the equivalent of providing green power to approximately 25 000 homes and will offset approximately 13 000 t of CO 2 .

Using the latest solar technology, NTR will install 540 W bi-facial solar panels which are capable of capturing sunlight on both sides of the panel. These panels have a higher efficiency rate, resulting in increased output density and optimisation of energy yields per square metre.

With wind, solar, and battery projects located in over 50 locations around Europe, Medebridge will bring total UK solar plants under NTR management to just under 170 MW of installed capacity.

Anthony Doherty, Chief Investment Officer at NTR, commented: “We are delighted to work with the RPM team again to acquire Medebridge as part of NTR’s growing portfolio of European renewable energy projects under management. Given its scale and close proximity to London, Medebridge is a uniquely attractive solar project that can be built relatively quickly and meet the urgent needs of corporates seeking clean power alternatives.”

Andrew Whalley, Chief Executive of RPM, added: “We are very pleased to be able to work with NTR again on the acquisition of Medebridge solar from its shareholders. The project will complement the nearby Ockendon solar farm which RPM sold to NTR last year. As well as helping to combat the climate emergency and providing the UK with much needed renewable energy, Medebridge solar will also benefit the local community.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wave & tidal, waste-to-energy, energy storage, solar technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report outlining how green hydrogen is playing a key role in the renewable transition across Europe .