Mytilineos acquires Spanish solar farm

Mytilineos Holdings S.A. (Mytilineos) – through its Renewables and Storage Development business unit – has acquired a 50 MW solar project in Spain, the Jaen solar farm, from Viridi RE.

The solar farm is located in the south-east of Spain, specifically in the Μunicipality of Jaén (Andalucía). This is an area that benefits from one of the best irradiations in Spain and thus is ideal for investing in solar activities.

The Jaen project is ready to build and the construction is scheduled to start in 1Q2021. The solar farm will be connected to the high voltage Endesa substation, also located in Spain.

The transaction lies with Mytilineos’ renewable development strategy in Europe and the solar project is part of a wider pipeline in the country.

Mytilineos was advised by Watson Farley & Williams on the acquisition. Viridi RE was advised by Montero Aramburu Abogados and on the financial and deal structuring process by Green Enesys Group GmbH.

The Jaen solar farm is considered to benefit the entire province, while creating significant working positions.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.