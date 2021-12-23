JGC Holdings Corporation awarded contract for solar plant project

JGC Holdings Corporation has announced that JGC Philippines, Inc. has been awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract of a mega solar power plant generation project with 94 MWdc capacity in Bugallon, Pangasinan, the Philippines for Aboitiz Power Corporation, through a special-purpose vehicle wholly owned by the company's subsidiary Aboitiz Renewables, Inc. (ARI).

A large number of renewable energy projects are under development in the Philippines due to the Philippine government's introduction of Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS), a market-based policy that mandates electricity suppliers to source an agreed portion of their energy supply from eligible renewable energy resources. Aboitiz Power is targeting to expand its total power generation capacity to 9200 MW by 2030, half of which will come from various renewable energy sources.

This project is recognised as the first solar power plant generation project developed by Aboitiz Power in Luzon, the Philippines. The firm will continue to develop more renewable power plant projects over the next 10 years to contribute to supporting the energy transition in the country.

JGC Philippines, fully owned by JGC Group, has executed EPC and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for a variety of facilities in the Philippines for over 30 years. The awarding of this project is the result of the JGC Group's extensive experience in EPC execution of solar power plants as well as JGC Philippines' extensive project execution capability. JGC Philippines will make continuous effort to support its client's needs related to power plant development especially renewable energy power generation.

