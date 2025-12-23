Qair commissions 36 MW solar farm in Poland

Independent European energy company, Qair, has commissioned its 36 MW Zimnodól solar farm, one of the largest photovoltaic (PV) installations in southern Poland.

This achievement brings Qair’s installed capacity in the country to over 550 MW, further strengthening its renewable energy footprint across Europe.

Located in the Malopolskie Voivodeship, the Zimnodól solar park has an installed capacity of 36 MW, making it one of the largest PV farms in southern Poland. The plant is expected to generate approximately 41 GWh annually, equivalent to the energy consumption of 10 000 households.

The commissioning of the Zimnodól solar farm follows the launch of the 31 MW Rokietnika PV farm earlier in 2025. Collectively, these projects increase Qair’s installed renewable energy capacity in Poland to over 550 MW, keeping the Group on track to achieve its 1 GW target in the country by 2027. Additionally, with 300 MW of projects in advanced development across Europe, Qair is progressing towards its broader global goal of reaching 3 GW of installed capacity in key markets by 2027.

