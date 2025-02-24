RWE commissions its first solar plant in Italy

RWE has commissioned its first solar plant in Italy.

The 8.3 MW Bosco ground-mounted solar plant consists of around 15 000 bifacial modules. The photovoltaic plant is located on a 16 m2 site in the municipality of Partinico near Palermo, Sicily, and will supply up to 7000 Italian households with green electricity. Thanks to the implementation of a new accelerated permitting process in Italy, RWE was able to achieve ‘ready to build’ in less than 18 months. Construction took around 10 months. In order to optimise the use of land and resources, as well as to tackle grid scarcity, the Bosco solar plant uses the existing nearby RWE substation in Partinico, from which the local RWE wind farms already feed green electricity into the grid.

To operate the plant in harmony with the local ecosystem, a wildlife-friendly fence was installed to allow safe passage for small animals. There is enough space between the ground and the bottom wire to allow animals such as foxes and rabbits to pass underneath. This measure reflects a commitment to biodiversity when delivering renewable energy projects.

Katja Wünschel, CEO of RWE Renewables Europe and Australia, responded: “With the commissioning of Bosco, our first solar plant in Italy is up and running, with more projects to come. Solar is a perfect match for our growing wind fleet in Italy, as solar and wind complement each other because their production patterns naturally balance each other. Bosco is a flagship project in the field of efficiency, both in terms of the permitting process and grid access. We look forward to the next milestones in our journey to support a clean, stable, and cost-effective energy future for Italy.”

