Q ENERGY builds 11 MW photovoltaic park in France

Q ENERGY has started the construction work on the Chênet photovoltaic (PV) park in the Marne region of France.

Work on the 11 MWp plant began in autumn and is currently well advanced.

Commissioning is planned for summer 2026, after which the plant is expected to generate enough energy to supply 5500 households with green electricity, saving 3000 tpy of CO 2 .

The 9-hectare site served as a gravel pit between 1992 – 2009 and has been awaiting a new use since its closing. Its conversion into a solar park opens up several new opportunities. Not only will the community benefit from tax and rental income, but the project was also designed to allow for additional grazing on the site, enabling a local farmer to expand his business. The land on which the plant is located will thus be naturally maintained by grazing livestock, which will also find shelter from the weather and sun under the modules.

Paul Colin, Solar Project Manager at Q ENERGY, commented: “With Chênet, we are demonstrating that it is possible to transform a former industrial site into a productive and virtuous space for the region. The conversion of this already artificialized plot of land allows us to combine renewable energy production, local economic benefits, and agricultural activity. It is a pragmatic and responsible approach to development, promoting sustainable and shared growth.”

The Chênet solar park is Q ENERGY's first project in the Marne region. However, the company is already very active in the neighbouring Haute-Marne region, where it has developed more than 300 MW of renewable energy projects, including Europe’s largest floating solar park.

Adèle Leprêtre, Regional Manager at Q ENERGY, added: “This project illustrates what we can achieve when local dialogue is at the heart of an initiative. The trust placed in us by elected officials and residents, as well as the quality of the discussions held throughout the development process, were decisive in obtaining authorisation in just 12 months and completing the development phase in only four years. Chênet is the result of a genuine collective effort in support of the local energy transition.”

