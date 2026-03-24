European Energy divests 151 MW solar PV project in Sicily

European Energy has completed the divestment of its remaining stake in a 151 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) project located in Mineo, Sicily, to the Italian investment management firm, Sosteneo.

The transaction marks the final step in a partnership established in 2023, when Sosteneo acquired a 50% initial share of the project as part of a broader agreement covering solar assets in Sicily. With the completion of this transaction, Sosteneo assumes full ownership of the project and will be responsible for construction and future operations.

Alessandro Migliorini, Director and Country Manager of Italy at European Energy, commented: “This transaction reflects a structured approach to partnerships and capital rotation in our Italian portfolio. By progressing the project to ready-to-build stage and securing a contract for difference (CfD), European Energy has created the conditions for an efficient divestment while enabling a smooth transition to a long-term owner.”

The Mineo project has been awarded a CfD under the Italian FERX scheme in December 2025. The CfD framework provides long-term revenue visibility and was a key element underpinning the transaction.

European Energy has recently secured multiple CfD awards across its Italian portfolio, with five solar projects totalling 513 MW awarded contracts under the same scheme. These awards support project bankability and facilitate transaction opportunities across the portfolio.

Jens-Peter Zink, Deputy CEO at European Energy, noted: “This transaction is a clear example of how European Energy structures and executes phased divestments. By taking projects through development and into a bankable position, the company is able to attract long-term investors and recycle capital into new opportunities.”

The Mineo project forms part of European Energy’s wider development activities in Italy, where the company has established a portfolio of large scale solar projects across several regions, including Sicily, Apulia, and Molise.

In Sicily, European Energy is progressing on one of the country’s largest solar park developments, a 225 MW agri-PV project near Vizzini. The project, which combines energy production with continued agricultural use, reached final investment decision following a CfD award in the same FERX auction.

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