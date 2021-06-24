CIP and Greengate begin construction of the Travers Solar project in Canada

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Greengate Power Corporation (Greengate) have announced that construction has begun on Travers Solar, one of the largest solar photovoltaic (PV) projects ever constructed in Canada. Travers Solar represents CIP’s first investment in Canada and is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2022.

With a total expected capital cost of approximately CAN$700 million, Travers Solar will have an installed capacity of approximately 465 MWac/691 MWdc, consisting of approximately 1.3 million solar panels. Located in Vulcan County, Alberta, this project will create approximately 500 full-time jobs during construction and will produce enough clean energy to power more than 150 000 homes once operational, providing substantial economic and environmental benefits to the province of Alberta. Jinko Solar Canada will be supplying the monocrystalline bifacial solar panels and PCL Construction will be responsible for construction. Amazon, the technology company based in Seattle, Washington, US, has signed a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) to offtake up to 400 MWac from the project.

CIP, on behalf of the Copenhagen Infrastructure IV (CI IV) fund, will be funding the construction and operation of Travers Solar. Greengate has retained an ongoing economic interest in the project and will continue to manage local stakeholder relations throughout its construction and operation.

Norton Rose Fulbright, FIH Partners and Navigatio Capital supported CIP on the transaction.

