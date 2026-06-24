Greenvolt Next wins contract to deliver triple solar farm development for Amarenco

Greenvolt Next, part of Greenvolt Group, has secured a contract to deliver three utility scale solar farms across County Cork for Amarenco, further strengthening its position as an EPC partner for large scale renewable energy projects in Ireland and the UK.

Amarenco is an Irish-founded, European renewable energy company employing over 200 people. It invests in long-term energy infrastructure and works to deliver projects that support communities as well as the environment.

The contract will see Greenvolt Next build three state-of-the-art solar farms in Carrigaline, Cobh, and Timoleague on behalf of Amarenco, with all works being managed and delivered by Greenvolt Next. The official ‘sod turning’ ceremony took place in Carrigaline and all three sites are earmarked for completion by the middle of 2027.

Once complete, the three solar farms will have a combined installed capacity of 32 MW, generating enough clean electricity to power around 38 000 homes each year. The land remains in local ownership, safeguarded for future generations to use as they see fit.

As part of the solar farms’ development, Amarenco has extensive ecological plans to increase the biodiversity of each location. It will integrate its ECHO soil health monitoring programme across all three sites. Amarenco works with local ecologists taking soil samples to establish exactly what the land needs to regenerate and restore the soil’s capacity to absorb carbon emissions, promote biodiversity, and retain water.

Community Benefit Funds will also be established once the projects are operational which will help to support community and sports projects and initiatives in each locality.

Owen Power, CEO of Greenvolt Next Ireland and UK, commented: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Amarenco that will see Greenvolt Next construct three major solar farm sites in Cork. Through the integration of state-of-the-art technology, Amarenco will benefit from considerable volumes of solar energy, helping it to lead the way in the green energy space. The development of solar farms of this scale offer significant energy security, helping to reduce the impact of energy price volatility while offering stability in terms of business performance.”

Declan Cullinane, Managing Director of Amarenco, added: “This is a significant milestone for Amarenco’s business as we move forward with the installation of three large solar farms across our Cork sites in conjunction with Greenvolt Next. Once complete, they will generate enough clean energy from the sun to power the homes of Carrigaline, Cobh and Timoleague combined. A project of this scale meant we needed a partner with the vision, resources and expertise to complement our capabilities. Together with Greenvolt Next, we will deliver a project that sets a new benchmark for large scale renewable energy development in Ireland. We look forward to working closely with the communities in each area in the years to come.”

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