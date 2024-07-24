Infinity Power signs landmark MoU with Sierra Leone

Infinity Power and the Government of Sierra Leone, represented by the Ministry of Energy, have officially signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop 1 GW of renewable energy capacity in Sierra Leone by 2033. The MoU outlines a phased approach to the project, focusing on expanding the country's electricity generation and supply infrastructure.

The signing ceremony, held at State House in Freetown, marks a significant step towards Sierra Leone's commitment to sustainable energy and economic development. It aims to improve energy access, create jobs, and support the country’s environmental goals.

Infinity Power will collaborate closely with the Ministry of Energy to conduct feasibility studies, secure necessary permits, and finalise power purchase agreements (PPA) with the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA). This will involve the development of 200 MW of renewable energy generation, expanding hydroelectric dam capacity and installing both floating and ground-mounted solar PV systems.

Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Chairman of Infinity Power, said: “This partnership underscores our continued dedication to strengthening the supply of sustainable energy across Africa, contributing to a bright energy future for Sierra Leone.”

Nayer Fouad, CEO of Infinity Power, added: “Collaborating with Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Energy will showcase the transformative power of renewable energy in driving socio-economic change.”

Ahmed Mulla, Deputy CEO of Infinity Power, commented: “This MoU represents a crucial milestone in our shared vision for a sustainable future. We are committed to working with the Government of Sierra Leone to deliver this ambitious project and contribute to the nation's energy security and economic growth.”

The Ministry of Energy reaffirmed its support for the initiative, highlighting the project's potential to transform the energy landscape of Sierra Leone. The Ministry will provide all necessary support to facilitate the successful implementation of the project.

“Our mandate is simple: prioritise the expansion of our energy infrastructure by integrating renewable energy sources and enhance sector reforms to continue attracting investments. Thus, we are excited to partner with Infinity Power and look forward to our work ahead in the coming months and years,” said Dr Eldred Tunde Taylor, Deputy Minister of Energy 1.

At Sierra Leone’s First National Climate Dialogue and Energy Transition Dialogue held in Oct 2023 and organised by the Presidential Initiative on Climate Change, Renewable Energy and Food Security (PI-CREF), President Bio underscored his government’s plan to target an investment for a 1 GW generation capacity over the next 10 – 15 years, which would then allow Sierra Leone to trade energy with its neighbours.

“Given their work in Africa, experience and goals for the continent, Infinity Power is poised to help meet President Bio’s vision for the country earlier than originally envisaged. The deep energy sector reforms taking place are beginning to pay dividends and we at PI-CREF will continue to play our catalytic role in bringing diverse partners with our MDAs through strategic co-ordination and policy coherence,” underscored Dr Kandeh Yumkella. Yumkella leads the PI-CREF.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!