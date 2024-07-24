Swiss-based renewable energy investment platform Keppel MET Renewables (KMR) underlines its commitment to investing into solar energy: The equal joint venture between integrated energy company MET Group and the Infrastructure Division of Singapore-based Keppel Ltd. completed the purchase of a 100% stake in two photovoltaic (PV) projects in the Italian regions of Piedmont and Lombardy.

With a total installed capacity of 20 MWp and combined total electricity production of approximately 30 GWh per year, the two solar plants will generate power equivalent to the consumption of more than 10 000 Italian households once they are completed. Both projects, which were developed by Italian clean energy company ReFeel New Energy (RNE), are ready-to-build with commercial operations to commence in 2025.

“The closing of this transaction marks a key milestone in our ambition to build a portfolio of state-of-the-art wind and solar projects across the European Union. We are fully committed to playing an active role in Europe’s energy transition,” commented Luke Gillott, CEO of KMR.

KMR, with headquarters in Baar (Switzerland), is an established player in the Italian renewable energy market with an existing portfolio of 277 MWp of early to mid-stage solar projects across Italy that are expected to achieve commercial operations within the next few years. The company acquires, develops, operates, and manages high-performance utility-scale solar PV and onshore wind renewable energy assets across Europe.

