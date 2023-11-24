Neste to introduce solar power to its Porvoo refinery

Neste has signed a purchase agreement for solar power supply to its Porvoo refinery in Finland with the renewable energy company CPC Finland Oy.

Solar power supply from the Lakari solar plant in Rauma, Finland is expected to start in spring 2024. Once ready, the plant will be the largest operating solar plant in Finland. The total annual volume of the agreement is approximately 24 GWh, which represents 75% of the annual capacity of the Lakari solar plant in Rauma.

“Neste’s agreement on solar power is a valuable addition to our existing wind power and hydropower agreements. The agreed annual volume corresponds to some 2% of the annual electricity consumption at our Porvoo refinery,” summarised Markku Korvenranta, Executive Vice President for Oil Products business unit at Neste.

Porvoo refinery has used 100% renewable electricity since the beginning of 2022. Due to the planned development at Neste’s refinery in Porvoo, the use of electricity is expected to increase over the coming years. With the new agreement on the supply of solar power, Neste aims to ensure that its electricity will continue to be derived from renewable resources.

