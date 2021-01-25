Malaysian power company buys BayWa r.e. solar farms

BayWa r.e. has announced the successful sale of two solar farms in Malaysia to a local renewable energy-focused independent power producer (IPP), reNIKOLA Sdn Bhd.

The sale of the solar installations in Arau and Gebeng, Malaysia, was conducted in two stages and finalised in December 2020.

The 5.2 MWp development in Arau was BayWa r.e.’s first foray into the utility scale market in Malaysia and is located on the university campus at Perlis, the royal capital of Arau.

The project marked a significant milestone for BayWa r.e., as it was not only won in Malaysia’s first ever solar auction, but it was one of the first to start generating renewable energy for the country when commissioned in March 2018.

The second project sold is the 39 MWp Gebeng solar park. Completed at the end of 2019, it was won in the government’s second solar auction. Delivered in only 17 months, it was the first solar park to generate power in the LSS2 auction.

“We are an established player in the wider APAC region and are keen to support investment companies like reNIKOLA in their drive to build home-grown renewables portfolios,” said BayWa r.e. Director of Projects, APAC, Daniel Gaefke.

“These two sites were delivered through the combination of our global expertise and our local knowledge. Today they generate enough electricity to power 13 000 homes and are already contributing to the Malaysian government’s goal of producing 24% of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2050.”