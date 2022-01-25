BELECTRIC constructs Danish solar project

BELECTRIC has entered the Danish market as it continues to expand its presence in Central Europe. The solar energy specialist is constructing its first solar park in Denmark on behalf of Encavis AG. Developed by GreenGo Energy Group, the 12.6 MWp project near Ringkøbing in North Jutland will be one of the first projects deploying tracker systems with bifacial modules in Denmark.

“Denmark is one of the fastest growing solar markets in Europe. Entering this market is another step in our growth strategy after two years of refocusing and realigning the company”, explains Ingo Alphéus, CEO of BELECTRIC GmbH.

The solar farm near Ringkøbing will be equipped with more than 23 000 bifacial modules which are mounted on single-axis trackers. Bifacial cells are able to absorb solar radiation from both sides – the front and the back of the module. The technology therefore enables low electricity production costs and is promising for the future of solar energy in the Nordic countries. The plant near Ringkøbing is expected to begin delivering green energy in 2H22.

Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of BELECTRIC’s customer Encavis AG, welcomes the start of construction: “We are very happy to realise with the PV park Ringkøbing the first project of our more than 500 MW strong strategic development pipeline of PPA solar power plant projects with GreenGo in Denmark.”

“We are pleased to now reach start of construction on the first zero subsidy solar park under the 500 MWp+ partnership agreement with Encavis, with a world leading EPC partner as BELECTRIC", says Karsten Nielsen, CEO of GreenGo Energy Group a/s.

