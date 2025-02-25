Burges Salmon advises Aura Power on second solar project financing

Independent UK law firm, Burges Salmon, has advised renewable energy developer, Aura Power, on its £33.1 million project financing to fund the construction of a 40 MW solar farm in Darlington. The project, Burtree Lane, is the second in Aura Power’s 400 MWp+ ready-to-build solar portfolio to reach financial close with Rabobank, following its success with the Kemble solar project in October 2024, in a transaction also facilitated by Burges Salmon.

Once operational, the Burtree Lane project will generate enough clean electricity to power around 14 000 homes while offsetting approximately 10 000 tpy of CO 2 . With solar being the lowest cost form of new energy generation, the project will also help to reduce national power prices.

The site is also set to deliver significant environmental benefits, including a 46% biodiversity net gain through landscaping measures such as tree hedgerow and wildflower planting. Additionally, a £20 000/y community benefit fund will be established to support local social, educational, and environmental initiatives. Aura Power’s solar farm will also contribute over £80 000 in business rates to Darlington Borough Council every year.

The Burges Salmon team advising Aura Power was led by Associate, Emily Cranston, Senior Associate, Elin Blundell, and Partner, Stuart McMillan, from the firm’s Banking and Finance team.

Cranston commented: “At the end of 2024, the UK government announced its ambition to triple the country’s installed solar capacity by 2030 and therefore it’s been a pleasure to be part of the team facilitating the successful financing for Burtree Lane, a project that stands as a testament to Aura Power’s commitment to supporting the UK’s solar transformation for a decarbonised electricity grid.”

Ali Timms, General Counsel at Aura Power, added: “Reaching financial close on Burtree Lane is a fantastic next step for us in developing our operational UK solar portfolio and we’re looking forward to breaking ground in the summer and energising early next year. Having previously worked with Burges Salmon on our Kemble project, it’s been brilliant to work with Emily, Elin, and Stuart who once again guided us through the complexities with ease and clarity.”

