IG Renewables celebrates first planning success for Essex solar farm

IG Renewables, a London-based renewable energy company, has been granted planning permission for Nickerlands solar farm near Ongar, Essex.

This project was originated and developed by local developer Anglo Renewables.

Led by Rodolfo Bigolin and Matt Black, Chairman of Solar Energy UK, IG Renewables was founded to develop, construct, and operate clean energy infrastructure in the UK. The company has built a team of experienced engineers, land, legal, finance, and planning specialists to deliver on this strategy.

Nickerlands solar farm marks the first planning approval of its approximately 3GW pipeline of solar, onshore wind, and battery storage projects across England, Wales, and Scotland. While the initial projects in the pipeline were progressed in partnership with developers such as Anglo Renewables, the majority have been originated and managed by the IG Renewables team.

With an expected capacity of around 28 MWp, Nickerlands solar farm will generate enough renewable electricity to power approximately 5600 homes per year. It will also support local climate targets set by Epping Forest District Council, who declared a climate emergency in 2019 and have committed to be a carbon neutral district by 2030.

Solar projects such as this are integral to the UK Government’s strategy to achieve Clean Power by 2030 which is intended to decarbonise the country’s electricity, reduce energy costs, and deliver jobs and growth while increasing energy independence.

Nickerlands solar farm covers approximately 260 000 m2 and has been designed with a high focus on enhancing local biodiversity. Solar farms have been evidenced to drive a significant improvement in local biodiversity. The project’s design includes the planting of pollinator-friendly wildflowers, hedgerows, and trees, all of which support the restoration and biodiversity of the site.

In keeping with the developers’ focus on socially beneficial projects, a community fund of £25 000 is being established to support initiatives as determined by the local community.

Matt Black, Managing Director of IG Renewables, commented, “We are committed delivering well designed and suited projects that provide tangible benefits to local biodiversity and the community as well as contributing to the UK's renewable energy targets and providing clean electricity to thousands of homes.”

James Stone, Managing Director of Anglo Renewables, added, “We are delighted to receive planning consent for Nickerlands solar farm. We look forward to the significant benefits of renewable energy generation and biodiversity net gain being realised once the site moves into construction.”

