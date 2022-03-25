BNZ to build second PV plant in Italy

BNZ, an independent power producer (IPP) that develops, builds and operates solar PV projects, has obtained authorisation in the Region of Lazio, Italy, to start the construction of a solar photovoltaic (PV) plant in the Province of Viterbo, Italy, with an installed capacity of 53 MWp. BNZ expects the plant to be operational in 2023.

This will be BNZ’s second plant to be built in Italy, a country in which it expects to install an approximate capacity of 500 MWp by 2024. In December 2021, BNZ announced the authorisation to build another solar PV plant in Lazio, with an installed power of 45 MWp. The aggregated fully permitted capacity of BNZ in Italy stands at 98 MWp.

The electricity production of this project would be able to supply the annual electricity needs of approximately 17 000 people, the equivalent of one-tenth of Perugia’s population. The clean energy produced at this plant will avoid 24 670 tpy of CO 2 equivalent emissions, which is approximately 60 000 Milano – Lecce roundtrip flights. In addition, BNZ estimates that it will create between 300 and 410 direct and indirect jobs by 2024.

The production of reliable and affordable PV solar energy located in the country will avoid the importation of fossil fuels such as natural gas from third countries. This will result in greater energy independence and security of supply, in addition to improving environmental sustainability. For example, the energy produced by this BNZ project will save the use of 15.48 million m 3/y of natural gas that was to be consumed by combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plants to generate the same amount of energy.

Managing Director of BNZ, Luis Selva, said: “This announcement represents an important new milestone for BNZ, since the Italian market has great potential in the development of renewable energies, especially solar PV”.

Board Member of BNZ, Jordi Francesch, explained: “The development of this clean energy project will contribute to promoting the energy transition in Italy and to move towards a low emissions economy, which are objectives of great importance for our stakeholders and for society as a whole”.

BNZ has been advised by the Italian Energy and Infrastructure team of Orrick – led by Carlo Montella and Andrea Gentili – in the legal authorisation process for this project.

