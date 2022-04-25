NGK invests in solar cells

NGK Insulators Ltd (NGK) has invested in EneCoat Technologies Co., Ltd (EneCoat Technologies), which is involved in development of perovskite solar cells.

Perovskite solar cells (PSCs) are a new type of solar cell that uses a material with a crystal structure called perovskite. PSCs are thinner and more lightweight than conventional crystal silicon solar cells and feature flexibility, enabling them to be installed and generate power on curved surfaces and other places impossible for crystal silicon solar cells until now. Furthermore, PSCs can maintain a relatively high-power generation efficiency even in low light illumination, such as on cloudy days or with indoor lights, and are therefore expected to accelerate carbon neutrality as next-generation solar cells.

EneCoat Technologies, a spin-off company from Kyoto University, is developing PSCs with greater power generation efficiency and durability, and is engaged in establishing manufacturing process technologies to realise larger products that can be implemented in society.

NGK is using this investment to work on establishing production technologies that will contribute to improving the quality of PSCs, seeking to discover the possibilities of working with NGK’s various types of storage batteries, and aiming to be a solution to achieve carbon neutrality.

The NGK Group regards carbon neutrality as a social issue to address under its mid- to long-term vision, NGK Group Vision: Road to 2050. Going forward, NGK will continue to contribute to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 by developing and providing various ceramic technologies and products.

