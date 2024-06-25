Altus Power acquires New Jersey solar array

Altus Power has announced the acquisition of an 8.5 MW solar array in New Jersey. The ground-mounted project generates clean, electric power that will be sold to PJM, the local independent system operator, as well as Solar Renewable Energy Credits (SRECs), and increases the size of the company’s New Jersey portfolio to 185.5 MW in aggregate.

“New Jersey is a national leader in renewable energy and we’re pleased to expand our footprint in the Garden State,” said Gregg Felton, CEO, Altus Power. “This acquisition includes 63 acres of land which enhances our flexibility to redevelop this site in the future and maximise long-term value.”

The project is expected to produce approximately 8 776 000 kWh in the next 12 months, the equivalent of more than 6100 tpy of carbon dioxide. Altus Power’s portfolio across 25 states serves more than 450 enterprises committed to achieving carbon reduction goals, anchored by the company’s distributed solar arrays. In addition, as one of the pioneers of Community Solar, Altus Power serves more than 24 000 Community Solar customers nationwide who benefit from clean energy savings, comprised of homeowners and renters of diverse income brackets.

