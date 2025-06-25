Emmvee secures INR 1500 Cr order from KPI Green Energy for solar project

Emmvee, one of the leading Indian solar module and cell manufacturers, has bagged a nearly INR 1500 Cr (US$174.3 million) order from KPI Green Energy Ltd, part of the KP Group, to supply high-efficiency TopCon bifacial solar modules.

The modules will be manufactured at Emmvee’s facilities in Dabaspet and Sulibele, Karnataka, and deployed for an upcoming solar project in Gujarat. This large-scale order strengthens Emmvee’s role as a trusted partner in India’s clean energy transition.

Building on its long-standing collaboration with KPI Green Energy, since 2021, this new order reflects the brand reputation, market confidence, and trust that Emmvee enjoys in the sector. This continued association reflects the market’s confidence in Emmvee’s technological leadership and delivery excellence.

Mr. Manjunatha D.V., Founder & Managing Director, Emmvee, commented: “This new order from KPI Green Energy underscores our commitment to quality, strong execution capabilities, and the relationship capital we’ve built with long-standing partners in the industry.”

Dr. Faruk G. Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of KPI Green Energy, added: “Our ongoing partnership with Emmvee is built on trust, performance, and a shared vision for a greener India. Their consistent quality and execution make them a vital ally in our sustainable energy journey.”

With a module production capacity of around 7.8 GWp and cell production capacity of approximately 2.94 GWp, Emmvee continues to expand its presence both domestically and globally, strengthening India’s position as a clean energy manufacturing hub.