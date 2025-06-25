Low Carbon connects additional UK solar projects to grid

Low Carbon has announced the energisation of four large scale UK solar projects with a combined capacity of 129 MW, marking the latest step in Low Carbon’s efforts to support the UK’s clean energy transition.

The latest round of solar farms to be energised in Low Carbon’s pipeline includes Feldon Vale (49.9 MW) in Warwickshire, Pepperhill (21 MW) in Shropshire, and two sites in Essex – Long Meadow (19 MW) and Birch (39 MW), the latter featuring a 30 MW co-located battery energy storage system (BESS).

The announcement coincides with recent sunny weather in the UK which has seen solar power generate around a third of UK electricity needs, demonstrating the increasingly important role that renewable energy is playing to meet national power demands – for both sustainability and security. Recent global developments have resulted in the ambition to better utilise domestic energy resources. Clean energy has also been identified by the government as a key driver for growth in its recent Industrial Strategy 10-year plan and has been a key topic discussed during London Climate Action Week (LCAW) this week.

Over the next 18 months, Low Carbon is scheduled to start construction on more than 400 MW of renewable projects.

Roy Bedlow, Founder and Chief Executive of Low Carbon, commented: “We are pleased to see continued progress across our UK renewables pipeline with these latest projects now connected to the electricity network, underscoring our growth as a next generation IPP.

“Solar power and co-located battery storage is playing an increasingly important role in meeting our energy demands and providing critical flexibility to the grid. The timely energisation of these assets will ensure they can support the Government’s Clean Power 2030 ambition and boost our energy security.”

